DAR-NIR distributes over 7,000 land titles

THE Department of Agrarian Reform–Negros Island Region (DAR-NIR) has distributed 7,798 land titles at the Manuel Y. Torres Memorial Coliseum and Cultural Center in Bago City, Negros Occidental, on December 4, 2025.

DAR-NIR also turned over P67.6 million worth of farm machinery and support services, and condoned P1.79 billion in agrarian debts, benefiting thousands of farmers across the Negros Island Region.

The activity was led by DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III and attended by at least 5,000 participants, including 4,500 Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) from Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor.

Of the 7,798 land titles distributed, 2,242 were new certificates of land ownership award and 5,556 were e-Titles, covering a combined 5,524.42 hectares awarded to 4,788 ARBs.

A total of 15,000 certificates of condonation with release of mortgage were also issued to 13,822 ARBs in Negros Oriental, formally condoning P1.79 billion in unpaid land amortizations and interests under the New Agrarian Emancipation Act.

DAR-NIR also provided P67.6 million worth of farm machinery, organic fertilizers, and agricultural inputs to 71 Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries’ Organizations.

The support package included cargo trucks, farm tractors, mini-tractors, a solar water pump, and a multi-role power station, all aimed at enhancing productivity and sustainability in agrarian communities.

DAR-NIR Regional Director Lucrecia Taberna said the initiative goes beyond land distribution, emphasizing that the true measure of agrarian reform lies not only in the titles issued but in the lives transformed.

From its beginnings as a five-man team, she said the office has grown into a fully operational regional unit committed to turning land ownership into productivity and prosperity across the Negros Island Region.

Also present were Negros Occidental ThirdDistrict Board Member Andrew Montelibano and Bago City Mayor Marina Javellana-Yao, alongside DAR officials led by Undersecretary Jesry Palmares, who introduced Secretary Estrella as the event’s keynote speaker.

The ceremonial distribution pushed through after multiple postponements caused by Typhoons Tino and Uwan, which severely affected the region.

Meanwhile, the DAR Central Office, led by Estrella, also extended P6 million worth of relief assistance to ARBs affected by the recent calamities.

The activity also coincided with DAR-NIR’s first anniversary as a regional office. (MAP)