DAR personnel receive free flu vaccine

A total of 93 personnel of the Department of Agrarian Reform Negros Occidental 1 received free flu vaccines from the Provincial Health Office (PHO) at DAR Provincial Office at Dawis, San Sebastian, Bacolod City, on December 21, 2023.

The well-being of all personnel, especially those who are on the frontline and most often exposed to the greater public is a major consideration for the management's initiative to seek support from the PHO in ensuring that additional protection for their health is extended.

As there are confirmed cases of Influenza-like illness (ILI), and the so-called "walking pneumonia" currently reported in the Philippines, this initiative hopes to prevent its spread. Recipients of the flu vaccines were our essential workers including the drivers, surveyors and several other personnel from the different divisions, giving priorities to those who are often on the field.

Provincial Agrarian Reform Officer II Teresita Mabunay, provincial office head, received the additional health protection from the said vaccine, along with heads of offices CAO Ma. Corazon Mondia, CARPO Ignacio Cabayao, Jr. and OIC-CARPO Josephine Lobrido.

Nursing staffs who administered the flu vaccinations from the PHO were Evangeline Tumpag, Carlo Miguel Jaranilla and Crislyn Mae Gepigon.

The activity hoped eliminating the DAR personnel’s fear of easily acquiring respiratory-related diseases as they are most often in the field.

This also gives the public more assurance that the agency’s personnel can continue providing efficient and genuine agrarain reform services. (PR)