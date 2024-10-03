Darling of the Press advocacy: Inclusivity

Miss Bacolod Masskara candidate No. 7 Miss Cindy Valencia won the special award as “Darling of the Press” during the Sashing ceremony held at SM City North Wing Event Center on September 29, 2024.

Valencia's advocacy is on the Persons with Disability and pushing for inclusivity on this concern to ensure that one should be left behind.

The Miss Bacolod MassKara 2024 has officially started with a display of glitz and glamor during the sashing ceremony.

The ladies dazzled the jam-packed crowd while wearing their Limited Edition MassKCAREra Cynefin Collection shirts courtesy of Mangkas Apparel.

All were impressive in presenting their advocacies, but it was Miss Bacolod MassKara No. 7 Cindy Valencia who impressed the media and was named Darling of the Press.

Valencia, a third-year Business Administration student at the University of St. La Salle, stood out with her advocacy to raise awareness and empowerment for Persons With Disabilities (PWD).

She also plans to develop and enhance a school-based program for PWDs that she started at USLS.

"With this inherent project that I would propose, it would unlock the potential of a leading, developing Bacolod City where no one will be left behind," Valencia said.

Vying for the crown is Candidate No. 1 Ella Gozon; Candidate No. 2 Quennie Kuan; Candidate No. 3 Sophia Kaye Zaragoza; Candidate No. 4 Angelica Gwen Tenero; Candidate No. 5 Princess Ella Olmilla; Candidate No. 6 Jhudiel Micha Maris Lianda; Candidate No. 8 Bea Tricia De La Peña; Candidate No. 9 Mary Heloise Ginson; Candidate No. 10 Gesille Mae Sullivan; Candidate No. 11 Gwyn Maricon Lopez; Candidate No. 12 Jasmine Mahilum; Candidate No. 13 Ed Marie Aguilar; Candidate No. 14 Cailah Jhane Delarma and Candidate No. 15 Akeisha Nicole Nuarin.

Kuster Cadagat, Secretary and Festival Director for Cultural and Accredited Events said the spectators believe that this year's Miss Bacolod MassKara candidates are competent enough to join pageants outside of the city.

"It is their personal belief that this year's batch of Bacolodnon women is one of the strongest and most impressive in recent memory, strong enough to compete for and win national beauty pageant titles," expressed Cadagat.

The ladies were also featured in a video where they shared insights about their advocacies, aspirations, and other interests.

Up next for the candidates is the Talent Competition and Festival Costume Competition at the Ayala Mall Capitol Central on October 5 and 12 and Corporate Day at SM City-Bacolod on October 13.