De Chavez installed as new Negros Occidental top cop

Col. Rainerio de Chavez was installed Thursday, February 22, as the new Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office director, replacing Col. Leo Pamittan.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said de Chavez, who was his choice, was also recommended by his friend who is also his adviser on police matters.

Lacson said de Chavez is from Camp Crame, the national Police headquarters, and has also served as director of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Batangas Provincial Office.

He is a member of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Class of 2000.

Earlier, Lacson said he prefers a provincial director who is a non-resident of the province.

Pamittan is also not from Negros Occidental as well as his predecessor, Col. Romeo Palgue.

Lacson said he trusts de Chavez to also be efficient in his job like his two predecessors.

"What is important is that the national PNP has already decided to appoint a new PD for Negros Occidental," Lacson said.

Lacson said he will tell de Chavez of his marching orders to him when he pays a courtesy call on him.*