Decluttering the mind

Every day, our mind is at work. It goes on and on, and at times, we reach a point when we feel it is full of thoughts, reminders, memories, and tasks.

Often we find ourselves feeling so tired and uncertain about what to prioritize. Sleep can be difficult. We close our eyes, but our minds are still working.

Just as we find relief in decluttering our homes, imagine the peace, less anxiety, and clarity that can come from decluttering our minds. This process can help us prioritize our tasks and thoughts, leading to a more balanced and fulfilling life.

Mental clutter is our overwhelming thoughts that can be excessive at times, our worries and day-to-day concerns that keep us from having peace or diminish our focus and render us indecisive.

We tend to ruminate or dwell too much on these clutters. Sometimes, we overthink or create situations in our minds that are yet to happen. We manage to scare ourselves often.

Here are some tips for decluttering our minds so that you can have peace and serenity, less anxiety, and enjoy life in the present:

First, you may practice writing things down on a piece of paper, a journal, or a to-do list. These lists can be extensions of our minds and can be quite helpful. Planners are also helpful so that we can keep track of important dates, events, and appointments.

Journaling can be very helpful in terms of expressing our emotions. Reading what we wrote would also give us a clear picture of what is in our hearts. It can open our minds to things about ourselves that we were not aware of.

Second, empower yourself by challenging your automatic negative thoughts. Remember, you have the power to change them with positive ones.

This simple shift in mindset can have a profound impact on your feelings and behavior, leading to a more positive life. It is easy for negative thoughts to creep inside our minds. If we don’t check, we begin to accept them as “truths” and, would eventually affect our feelings and behaviors.

Third, fill your thoughts with pure, good, and healthy things. Think of what is good about a person or a situation.

Do not dwell on something that would make you think badly of someone. Stop thoughts that would go around and around in your mind hating something or someone.

Filling our minds with healthy and good things would include the type of books we read and the stuff we watch on TV or the internet. What we put inside our minds should not make it filthy.

Fourth, practice mindfulness. Be in touch with the here and now.

Enjoy the present! Be thankful for the free sunshine, oxygen that we breathe, and even the rain that showers the plants.

Finally, learn to meditate. Reflect, pray, be still, and be grateful always. Gratefulness brings positive emotions and makes us think of the better things we experience. It makes our hearts lighter.

And that is what we need to survive this seemingly tough world.*

***

Dr. Sharon Rose G. Medez is the Dean of the College of Arts & Sciences of STI West Negros University in Bacolod City, a licensed Professional Teacher, and a registered psychologist who graduated with a degree in AB Psychology from the University of St. La Salle in 1993. She holds a Master's Degree in Education, Major in Preschool, and a PhD in Psychology.