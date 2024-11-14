Dela Rosa to colleagues: Restore P10-B cut in AFP 2025 budget

Senator Ronald Dela Rosa on Wednesday called on his colleagues to help restore the PHP10 billion cut introduced by the House of Representatives to the PHP50 billion budget for the Revised Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Modernization Program for 2025.

The changes made by the House were adopted by the Senate finance committee in its committee report on the budget bill.

In a news release, Dela Rosa highlighted the contradiction between the Congress' support for the AFP during challenging situations and the reduction in the modernization budget.

"Being a former member of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, a former member of the Philippine National Police, and now a senator of the Republic, I cannot help but point out a glaring contradiction na nakikita ko. Kasi every time may mangyaring hindi maganda (that I see. Because every time that something bad happens) during our resupply missions to the Ayungin Shoal... our immediate reaction is like this: 'We condemn in the highest terms this incident, and we have to see to it that we have to modernize our Philippine Navy,'" he said.

"Iyon palagi ang linya nating masasabi as politicians, as legislators. And now, here comes the budget deliberations, binawasan pa ng PHP10 billion iyong NEP (National Expenditure Program) ng Department of National Defense... Sana coordinated palagi or synchronized iyong sinasabi natin as politicians at iyong ginagawa natin (That is always the line we say as politicians, as legislators. And now, here comes the budget deliberations, the NEP of the Department of National Defense has been reduced by PHP10 billion... I hope that what we say as politicians and what we do are always coordinated or synchronized) as we have the power of the purse."

Dela Rosa also emphasized the importance of prioritizing the welfare and morale of soldiers and sailors, suggesting that the budget cut may negatively impact their motivation.

He added that the country's defense forces should not solely rely on avoidance or evasion tactics when facing threats.

Senate Finance Committee Chairperson Grace Poe expressed willingness to consider Dela Rosa's appeal to review the proposed budget allocation. (PNA)