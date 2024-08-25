Delays in Mega Bridge, Panay Railway

The delay in Iloilo-Guimaras-Negros mega bridge link has caused some concerns among LGUs, developers, the construction community, and most of all the Korean investors involved in the project.

I was informed by a source from a Korean banking group that Korean general contractors for the project were supposed to hold their bidding in early August. Still, they couldn’t because of the apparent silence from the Philippine government.

Some asked if the project is still on because according to them the mega bridge was not even mentioned in PBBM SONA last July.

I checked with my other sources from concerned national agencies and the information I got is that the project is definitely on, but there are some project management issues on the part of the government that needs to be ironed out. I have no details but I guess the contentious area is the issue of control, who gets in charge.

Well, it has been an issue in many foreign-funded projects, loans, or grants, as to who should be in control. Why the issue of control? The reason is obvious. The bigger the fund involved, the bigger the likelihood of more people wanting to have their hands dipped in the cookie jar.

The same question is raised by Panay LGUs and the business community in Iloilo; what’s the latest on the rehabilitation of the Panay National Railway Project? Is it still on?

I hope it will be resolved sooner so that these projects, which will improve the flow of people, goods, and business in the region, could begin soon.

According to sources from the Korean financing institution, the project timeline is 5-6 years by their standards but could be otherwise in the case of the Philippine government.

As to the Panay Railway, once started it may be faster to accomplish because the old railways are still there, especially around Sta Barbara town which will be the main central station in Iloilo-Panay.

In hindsight, the good thing about these projects is that they are well integrated in the comprehensive development plan of the Iloilo province and Panay Island.

The so many diversion and by-pass roads all over Panay practically connecting major towns and cities and the remotest barangays have all been part of their road master plan crafted many years ago and made sure by the provincial government and the Regional Development Council that they are funded.

Negros Island has still a lot to catch up with Panay-Guimaras.

They could start with crafting a more balanced comprehensive land use and progressive and inclusive cross-sectoral development plans. They just make sure the process involves the substantive participation of major stakeholders, especially the basic sectors. Otherwise, they are nothing but another exclusive, elitist venture of the big business.