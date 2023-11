Dengue cases in Negros Occidental have dropped by 74.56 percent as of November 4, 2023, compared to the same period last year.

There were only 1,286 reported cases in the said period compared to 4,895 cases last year.

Seven deaths have been reported this year.

San Carlos City has the most number of cases with 156 and two deaths, followed by Bago City with 135 cases.

Silay City with 108 cases, Binalbagan with 72 and Isabela with 67 cases.*