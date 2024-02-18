Dengue cases dropped by 44.44%

Dengue cases in the Negros Occidental have dropped by 44.44 percent as of February 10, with 110 cases compared to the 198 cases reported in the same period last year, the Provincial Health Office data showed.

La Carlota City has the highest number of dengue cases with 10 followed by the cities of Sagay and Silay with nine cases each, and the cities of Cadiz and Victorias with eight cases.

Most of the dengue victims were aged between one and 10 years old.

No dengue fatalities were recorded in the province.

Meanwhile, the number of influenza-like illnesses in Negros Occidental is currently at 418 based on the latest monitoring by the PHO.

Data from the PHO showed that as of February 10, Isabela has the highest number of cases with 296, followed by Pontevedra with 74, and San Carlos City with 39.

There are no fatalities recorded, although the age group with the most number of cases was noted to be children aged between one to 10 years old.*