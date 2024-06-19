Dengue cases in Bacolod down by 19.1%

The number of dengue cases in Bacolod City dropped by 19.1 percent from January 1 to June 8 this year compared to the same period last year.

Records from the City Health Office (CHO) showed in morbidity week 23, Bacolod City had a total of 163 dengue cases, with zero fatalities.

For the same period last year, there were 204 cases and two deaths. Dr. Grace Tan, head of the City Health Office-Environment Sanitation Division, said of the 61 barangays, Tackling had the highest number of cases with 30, followed by Barangays Mansilingan with 12 cases, Barangay Banago with 11 cases, Barangays Estefania, Tangub and Cabug with nine cases each, Barangays Alijis, Vista Alegre and Mandalagan with seven cases each.

She said dengue still affects people of different ages and genders through the bite of female-infected mosquitoes, adding that most commonly noted mosquito breeding places include the water in uncovered containers both inside and outside of the houses.

Tan noted that they were conducting spraying and fogging in various barangays to prevent the increase in dengue infection.

The CHO urged the public to practice the 5S dengue prevention, which stands for search and destroy, use self-protection, seek early treatment, say yes to fogging or spraying, and stay hydrated./MAP