Dengue cases in Bacolod down by 19.7%

The number of dengue cases in Bacolod City dropped by 19.7 percent from January 1 to June 22 this year compared to the same period last year.

Records from the City Health Office (CHO) showed in morbidity week 25, Bacolod City had a total of 179 dengue cases, with zero fatalities.

For the same period last year, there were 223 cases and two deaths.

Dr. Grace Tan, head of the City Health Office-Environment Sanitation Division, said of the 61 barangays, Taculing had the highest number of cases with 32, followed by Barangays Mansilingan with 12 cases, Barangay Banago with 11 cases, Barangays Estefania, Tangub, Aljis, Granada and Cabug with nine cases each, Barangay Mandalagan with eight cases, Barangays Vista Alegre, Handumanan and Villamonte with seven cases each.

Tan said that they were conducting spraying and fogging in various barangays to prevent the increase in dengue infection.

The CHO urged the public to practice the 5S dengue prevention, which stands for search and destroy, use self-protection, seek early treatment, say yes to fogging or spraying, and stay hydrated./MAP

