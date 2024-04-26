Dengue cases in Bacolod down by 22.1%

The number of dengue cases in Bacolod City dropped by 22.1 percent from January 1 to April 13 this year compared to the same period last year.

Records from the City Health Office (CHO) showed that the city had a total of 116 dengue cases, with zero deaths.

For the same period last year, there were 149 cases and two deaths.

Dr. Grace Tan, head of the City Health Office-Environment Sanitation Division, said of the 61 villages, Barangay Taculing had the highest number of cases with 24, followed by Barangay Estefania with eight cases, Barangays Cabug, Tangub, and Alijis with seven cases each, Barangays Banago and Mansilingan with six cases each, Barangays Vista Alegre and Handumanan with five cases each, and Barangay Granada with four cases.

She said dengue still affects people of different ages and genders through the bite of female-infected mosquitoes, adding that most commonly noted mosquito breeding places include the water in uncovered containers both inside and outside of the houses.

She added that they were conducting spraying and fogging in various barangays to prevent the increase in dengue infection.

The CHO also intensified its advocacy or information drive through bench talks, “recorida,” and quad media campaigns.

Tan urged the public to practice the 5S dengue prevention, which stands for search and destroy, use self-protection, seek early treatment, say yes to fogging or spraying, and stay hydrated.*