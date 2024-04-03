Dengue cases in Bacolod down by 25%

The number of dengue cases in Bacolod City dropped by 25 percent from January 1 to March 23 this year compared to the same period last year.

Records from the City Health Office (CHO) showed that the city had a total of 93 dengue cases, with zero fatalities.

For the same period last year, there were 124 cases and one death.

Dr. Grace Tan, head of the City Health Office-Environment Sanitation Division, said of the 61 barangays, Taculing had the highest number of cases with 18, followed by Barangay Cabug with seven cases, Barangays Banago and Mansilingan with six cases each, Barangays Handumanan, Estefania, and Alijis with five cases each, and Barangays 16, Vista Alegre, Granada, Villamonte and Sum-ag with three cases each.

She said the barangays with clustering dengue cases include Barangays Taculing, Estefania, Alijis, and Banago.

She added that most commonly noted mosquito breeding places include the water in uncovered containers, both inside and outside of the houses.

Tan noted that they were conducting spraying and fogging in various barangays to prevent the increase in dengue infection.

The CHO also intensified its advocacy or information drive through bench talks, “recorida,” and quad media campaigns.

Tan urged the public to practice the 5S dengue prevention, which stands for search and destroy, use self-protection, seek early treatment, say yes to fogging or spraying, and stay hydrated.*