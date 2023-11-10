Dengue cases in Bacolod down by 47.2%

The number of dengue cases in Bacolod City dropped by 47.2 percent from January 1 to October 28, 2023, compared to the same period last year.

Records from the City Health Office (CHO) showed that the city had a total of 479 dengue cases, with three fatalities.

For the same period last year, there were 907 cases and 13 deaths.

Dr. Grace Tan, head of the City Health Office-Environment Sanitation Division, said Thursday, November 9, that the three fatalities include the nine-year-old girl from Barangay Villamonte, the six-year-old girl from Barangay Tangub, and the 13-year-old male from Barangay Mansilingan.

Of the 61 barangays, Mansilingan had the highest number of cases with 51, followed by Taculing with 41 cases, Barangay Singcang-Airport with 33 cases, Barangay Estefania with 32 cases, Barangays Tangub and Vista Alegre with 30 cases each, Barangay Alijis 25, Barangay Villamonte with 24 cases, Barangay Granada with 23 cases and Barangay Mandalagan with 22 cases.

Tan said that from October 7 to 28, the barangays with clustering cases include Barangays Taculing, Mansilingan, Singcang-Airport, and Granada.

She noted that the most commonly noted mosquito breeding places include the water in uncovered containers both inside and outside the homes.

Tan said they were conducting spraying and fogging in various barangays to prevent the increase in dengue infection.

The CHO urged the public to regularly check containers with water, especially after the rain for the presence of mosquitoes and pitik-pitik.*