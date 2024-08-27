Dengue cases in Bacolod up by 117.5 %

Dengue cases in Bacolod City have continued to increase as of August 17, 2024, which is 117.5 percent higher compared to the same period last year.

Records from the City Health Office (CHO) showed that the city had a total of 794 dengue cases, with three fatalities.

For the same period last year, there were only 365 cases and three deaths.

Dr. Grace Tan, head of the City Health Office-Environment Sanitation Division, said of the 61 barangays, Barangay Taculing topped the list with 88 followed by Barangay Bata with 79; Barangay Villamonte, with 61 cases; Barangay Estefania, with 48 cases; Barangay Mansilingan, 46 cases; Barangay Granada, 44 cases; Barangay Sum-ag, 40 cases; Barangay Cabug, 39 cases; Barangay Mandalagan, 38 cases; Barangay Alijis, 36; Barangay Tangub, 33 cases; Barangay Banago, 29 cases; and Barangay Singcang-Airport with 28 cases.

She said mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus breed in non-moving, clear water in big or small containers, adding that patients with dengue easily get dehydrated leading to low blood pressure and shock.

Tan noted that dengue still affects people of different ages, and gender through the bite of female-infected mosquitoes.

The CHO was also conducting spraying and fogging in various barangays, including the schools, to prevent the increase of dengue infection.

Tan also reiterated that the public should practice the 4S program of the Department of Health.

The 4S stands for “Search and destroy” mosquito-breeding sites, practice “Self-protection measures” such as wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts, and daily use of mosquito repellent “Seek early consultation” and “Support fogging/spraying.”/MAP