Dengue cases in Bacolod up by 245.6%

Dengue cases in Bacolod City have continued to increase as of September 14, 2024, which is 245.6 percent higher compared to the same period last year.

Records from the City Health Office (CHO) showed that the city had a total of 1, 448 dengue cases, with three fatalities.

For the same period last year, there were only 419 cases and three deaths.

Dr. Grace Tan, head of the City Health Office-Environment Sanitation Division, said of the 61 barangays, Barangay Taculing topped the list with 172 followed by Barangay Bata with 136; Barangay Mansilingan, with 107 cases; Barangay Estefania, with 106 cases; Barangay Villamonte, 100 cases; Barangays Granada and Aljis with 70 cases each; Barangay Sum-ag, 68 cases; Barangay Mandalagan, 67 cases; Barangay Tangub, 64 cases; Barangay Cabug, 60 cases; Barangay Singcang Airport, 56 cases; and Barangay Banago with 54 cases.

She said dengue still affects people of different ages, and gender through the bite of female-infected mosquitoes.

She added mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus breed in non-moving, clear water in big or small containers.

Tan noted that they are now conducting spraying and fogging in various barangays, including the schools, to prevent the increase in dengue infection.

Tan also reiterated that the public should practice the 4S program of the Department of Health.

The 4S stands for “Search and destroy” mosquito-breeding sites, practice “Self-protection measures” such as wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts, and daily use of mosquito repellent “Seek early consultation” and “Support fogging/spraying.”/MAP