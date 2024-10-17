Dengue cases in Bacolod up by 297.8%

Dengue cases in Bacolod City have continued to increase as of October 5, 2024, which is 297.8 percent higher compared to the same period last year.

Records from the City Health Office (CHO) showed that the city had a total of 1,802 dengue cases, with four fatalities.

For the same period last year, there were only 453 cases and three deaths.

Dr. Grace Tan, head of the City Health Office-Environment Sanitation Division, said of the 61 barangays, Barangay Taculing topped the list with 218 followed by Barangay Bata with 159; Barangay Estefania, with 140 cases; Barangay Mansilingan, with 139 cases; Barangay Villamonte, 117 cases; Barangay Tangub, 83 cases; Barangays Granada and Sum-ag with 75 cases each; Barangay Cabug, 72 cases; Barangay Banago, 68 cases; and Barangay Singcang-Airport, with 67 cases.

She said the public should practice the 4S program of the Department of Health (DOH) to address the dengue cases in the city.

The 4S stands for “Search and destroy” mosquito-breeding sites, practice “Self-protection measures” such as wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts, and daily use of mosquito repellent “Seek early consultation” and “Support fogging/spraying.”

Tan said mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus breed in non-moving, clear water in big or small containers.

She said dengue still affects people of different ages, and gender through the bite of female-infected mosquitoes.

The CHO was also conducting spraying and fogging in various barangays, including the schools, to prevent the increase of dengue infection. /MAP.