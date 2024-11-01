Dengue cases in Bacolod up by 312.2%

Dengue cases in Bacolod City have continued to increase as of October 19, 2024, which is 312.2 percent higher compared to the same period last year.

Records from the City Health Office (CHO) showed that the city had a total of 1,987 dengue cases, with five fatalities.

For the same period last year, there were only 482 cases and three deaths.

Dr. Grace Tan, head of the City Health Office-Environment Sanitation Division, said of the 61 barangays, Barangay Taculing topped the list with 234 followed by Barangay Bata with 166; Barangay Estefania, with 154 cases; Barangay Mansilingan, with 152 cases; Barangay Villamonte, 130 cases; Barangay Mandalagan, 103 cases; Barangay Tangub, 99 cases; Barangay Alijis, 97 cases; Barangay Sum-ag, 87 cases; Barangay Singcang-Airport, 81; Barangays Cabug and Banago with 77 cases each; Barangay Granada with 76 cases.

She said the CHO team was conducting spraying and fogging in various barangays, including the schools, to prevent the increase in dengue infection.

She added mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus breed in non-moving, clear water in big or small containers, adding that patients with dengue easily get dehydrated leading to low blood pressure and shock.

Tan also reiterated that the public should practice the 4S program of the Department of Health.

The 4S stands for “Search and destroy” mosquito-breeding sites, practice “Self-protection measures” such as wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts, and daily use of mosquito repellent “Seek early consultation” and “Support fogging/spraying.”/MAP