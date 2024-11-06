Dengue cases in Neg.Occ. up by 313.16%

Dengue cases in Negros Occidental have increased by 313.16% from January to October this year compared to the cases in the same period in 2023.

The province logged 5,338 cases as of October 26. compared to only 1,292 cases in 2023, data from the Provincial Health Office released on Tuesday showed. Of the total number of cases, 15 cases died.

The cities of Bago San Carlos and Hinobaan town logged the greatest number of dengue cases. On the other hand Typhoid cases in the province are 1,137 of which 10 passed away, the PHO data also showed.

San Carlos City, Sipalay City, and Hinobaan logged the highest number of typhoid cases. For influenza, Negros Occidental recorded 1,014 cases of which a resident of Isabela town died. Pontevedra and San Carlos City had the greatest number of flu cases. (TDE)