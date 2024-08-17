Dengue cases in Neg.Occ. up by 94.21%

Dengue cases in Negros Occidental have increased by 94.21% from January to Augusto 10 this year compared to the same period in 2023.

Based on the record of the Provincial Health Office, total dengue cases this year reached 1,777 or higher by 862 cases compared to last year.

Six deaths have been reported this year.

Sipalay City registered the highest number of cases with 185, followed by Cauayan-173 and Kabankalan with 151 cases.

Dengue comes from mosquito bites.

Health authorities have been reminding the public to observe cleanliness and destroy all possible mosquito breeding containers to avoid dengue. (TDE)