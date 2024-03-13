Dengue cases in Negros Occidental down by 31.47%

Dengue cases in Negros Occidental dropped by 31.47 percent in the first two months of this year compared to the same period in 2023, according to the data released by the Provincial Health Office on Tuesday, March 12.

This year, 90 cases have been reported which is lower than the 280 cases recorded during the same period in 2023.

Cadiz City topped the list with 22 cases, San Carlos City with 21, Silay City-19, and Victorias City-13.

La Carlota City and Sagay City both recorded 11 dengue cases each while Bago City and Talisay City logged 10 cases each.

Nine cases were recorded both in Manapla and Cauayan.

Data also showed that dengue affected those aged 0 to 78 years old, with one to 10 years old being the most affected.

No fatality, however, was recorded.*