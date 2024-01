Dengue cases in Western Visayas went down by 45 percent in 2023, records from the Department of Health Region 6 showed.

As of December 31, 2023, data showed that dengue cases in the region reached 8,517 cases.

It is 15,000 fewer than the cases recorded in 2022.

The province of Aklan topped the list with the most number of cases with 33, followed by Capiz with 29, and Guimaras, nine cases.

A total of 17 barangays in the region were shown to have a clustering of dengue cases.*