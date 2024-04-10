Dengue cases in WV reach 2K

Dengue cases in Western Visayas nearly reached 2,000 cases as of March 30 this year, which is eight percent higher compared to the same period last year, per the report of the Department of Health Western Visayas Center for Health Development-Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU).

From March 24 to March 30, there were 149 newly reported dengue cases in the region, bringing the total to 1,979 compared to 1,836 cases during the same period in 2023.

Negros Occidental is still number three with the most number of cases at 275. It also reported 25 new cases within the period.

Iloilo province still topped the list with 42 new cases and 601 total cases, followed by Aklan with 41 new cases and 347 total cases.

No new dengue fatalities have been recorded as of March 30. The total Regional Dengue Death Count remains at three.*