Dengue cases increase by 17% in WV

The Department of Health-Western Visayas Center for Health Development noted an increase of 17 percent in dengue cases this year compared to the same period last year.

Based on DOH-WVCHD data, dengue cases in Western Visayas from January 1 to May 18 this year have already reached 2,933 compared to 2,498 cases during the same period in 2023.

From May 12 to May 18, there were 96 newly reported cases.

The top three provinces and highly urbanized cities with the highest number of newly-reported dengue cases are Iloilo province with 33 new cases, or 913 total cases; Bacolod City – 18 new cases, or 141 total cases, and Aklan province – 14 new cases, or 481 total cases.

Two dengue fatalities were reported in Capiz province, where the victims were a 16-year-old male from Negros Occidental province and a 28-year-old female victim, bringing the total Regional Dengue Death Count to eight as of May 18.

The DOH also noted that there is an Increased Attack Rate of Dengue in the provinces of Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, and Guimaras this year compared to last year.

Twelve barangays in Western Visayas have clustering of dengue cases.*