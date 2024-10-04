Dengue death reaches 13 in Neg Occ

Deaths due to dengue from mosquito bites in the province already reached 13.

Based on the data from the Provincial Health Office dengue cases in the province from January to September 28 this year is 272% higher with 4,400 cases compared to the same period in 2023 with 3,219 cases.

Localities with most number of cases are Bago City-437, Hinoba-an-345, San Carlos City-324, Kabankalan City- 289, Talisay Vity-283, Sagay City-282, Sipalay City-263, Cadiz City-250, Silay City-242 and Cauayan-217.

The age group that is vulnerable to dengue is from one to ten years old. (TDE)