Deaths due to Dengue Fever in Negros Occidental have increased to 16.

Based on the data of the Provincial Health Office from January to November 2 this year dengue cases have increased by 322.33% with 5,528 cases compared to the same period last year with 1,309 cases only.

Bago City has the greatest number of cases with 644 followed by San Carlos City-424, Hinoba-an-405, Sagay City-345, and Talisay City-338. (TDE)