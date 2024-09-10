DENR-CENRO Cadiz awards CELA to 53 beneficiaries

PENRO Joan Nathaniel Gerangaya, along with DENR-CENRO Cadiz Head Rene Abordo, spearheaded the Awarding of Certificate of Entitlement to Lot Allocation (CELA) to 53 beneficiaries in a distribution and validation event held at the Guido Castellanes Hall, Municipality of Calatrava.

During the event, Mayor Marilyn Era expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the DENR's commitment to the land allocation program. She emphasized how this step will empower residents by providing them with legal entitlement to the land they occupy, promoting security and development.

PENRO Gerangaya highlighted the vital role that land tenure plays in improving the livelihood and security of beneficiaries, ensuring their legal right to the land they occupy.

He stressed that this initiative is part of the government’s broader effort to empower local communities, fostering sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

He also encouraged the beneficiaries to cherish the opportunity and use the land productively, aligning with environmental regulations to maintain the integrity of the ecosystem.

CENRO Rene Abordo echoed these sentiments emphasizing the importance of ensuring that the land is used responsibly, not just for personal gain but also for the betterment of the community as a whole.

Both officials stressed that the awarding of CELA is not just about securing land but also about ensuring a better future for the recipients and their families.

The distribution ceremony symbolized the local government’s dedication to creating inclusive progress, with land entitlement serving as a foundation for lasting positive change.