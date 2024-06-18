DENR Secretary Loyzaga meets with Capitol execs

Dept. of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo - Loyzaga and other DENR officers had a meeting with Negros Occ. Board Member Manuel Frederick Ko, Acting Provincial Administrator Atty. Alberto Nellas, Jr., Executive Assistant to the Governor and PIO Charina Magallanes - Tan, Provincial DRRM Head Irene Bel Ploteña, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Ma. Girlie Pinongan, and Provincial Social Welfare Officer Chiqui Gonzales at the Governor’s Office, last June 13.

The meeting was related to environmental updates on the recent Mt. Kanlaon eruption and the provincial government's response and management, as well as the proposed post action plan for other possible natural disasters.

Also present at the meeting were DENR Usec for Organizational Transformation and Human Resources, Augusto de la Peña, DENR Regional Executive Director Livino Duran, ARD Raul Lorilla, EMB Region 6 Director Atty. Ramar Niel Pascua, Asst. RD Victor Los Banes, and Ma. Aletha Nogra of the Office of the Civil Defense 6, among others. (Capitol PIO)