DepEd bracing for the school opening

Preparations for the opening of the new school year are underway through the Brigada Eskwela.

Classes for the school year 2024-2025 start on July 29. Hernani Escullar, DepEd WV spokesperson, said on Thursday that during the annual Brigada Eskwela parents help clean schools.

The program is aimed at preparing schools for the new school year so that students will no longer clean their classrooms, he said. We are still following the program of the Department unless it is changed or amended by the new education Sec. Sonny Angara.

Angara on Thursday officially took over the helm of the Department of Education (DepEd) after former Education Secretary and Vice President Sara turned over the post in a ceremony held at the DepEd Complex in Pasig City. (TDE)