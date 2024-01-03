DepEd classes to resume Jan. 3

The Department of Education Division of Negros Occidental reminded students that classes will resume Wednesday, January 3, after the two-week holiday break.

Ian Arnold Arnaiz, public information officer, said that with the resumption of regular classes, students will have their second quarter examination from January 22 to 23.

After the examination, Arnaiz said, they will have a one week break starting January 24 to 30, as public school teachers will undergo an in-service training.

Regular classes will return on January 31.*