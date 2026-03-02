DepEd-NIR orders Niraam participants to enforce heat safety

THE Department of Education-Negros Island Region (DepEd-NIR) ordered athletes, coaches, and officials of the Negros Island Regional Athletic Association Meet (Niraam) to implement strict heat safety precautions due to extreme heat forecasts on March 2, 2026.

The Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) La Granja Station forecasted a heat index of 40 degrees Celsius in Negros Occidental.

DepEd-NIR spokesman Alymr Ceazar Dequiña said prolonged exposure and intense physical activity at this level may lead to heat cramps, exhaustion, or heat stroke.

"Athlete safety remains our highest priority," Dequiña said.

DepEd-NIR urged athletes to hydrate consistently, take scheduled breaks, and avoid direct sunlight between 1 a.m. and 4 p.m. The agency also instructed athletes to report dizziness, nausea, or rapid heartbeat to medical teams immediately.

Dequiña said performance must never come at the expense of health.

He said coaches and delegation officials must strictly enforce hydration protocols, monitor athletes for illness, and ensure rest in shaded areas. He added that technical officials and organizers should provide accessible water stations and adjust competition pacing if necessary.

DepEd-NIR also urged delegations to seek medical assistance for suspected heat stroke symptoms, including high body temperature, confusion, or fainting.

"Let us compete with excellence — but with discipline and responsibility. Stay hydrated, vigilant, and safe," Dequiña said.

On March 1, 2026, more than 10,000 delegates witnessed the Niraam 2026 inaugural at Panaad Park and Stadium. Mayor Greg Gasataya welcomed 12 delegations from Siquijor, Bais, Guihulngan, Tanjay, Bayawan, Canlaon, Dumaguete, Negros Oriental, Kabankalan, Silay, Negros Occidental, and Bacolod City.

"This is your time, make the most of Niraam 2026. We believe the next Olympian is from the Negros Island Region, especially Bacolod City," Mayor Gasataya said.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said the meet serves as a crucial opportunity for athletes to earn a spot in the Palarong Pambansa.

Department of Education Undersecretary Peter Irving Corvera said sports keep the youth disciplined and resilient.

The opening ceremony drew city mayors and governors from the 12 participating local government units. The event featured performances by MassKara dancers and field demonstrations by Handumanan National High School and Domingo Lacson National High School.

The week-long competition features 27 sporting events and runs until March 7. (MAP)