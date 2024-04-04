DESTROYS RELIGIOUS IMAGES | Man storms church during mass in Binalbagan

Churchgoers were shocked after a man on board his tricycle stormed the San Isidro Labrador Parish Church in Binalbagan while an early morning mass was ongoing on Wednesday, March 3.

The suspect also destroyed and beheaded the religious images at the altar of the church.

Father Leopoldo Cahilig, the parish priest, said that the suspect, who was identified as 39-year-old Rolly Semira of Brgy. San Teodoro, and a tricycle driver, entered the church at about 7:15 a.m.

Semira claimed that he was ordered by Allah to destroy the images.

The suspect is now detained in the custodial facility of the Binalbagan Police Station.

Semira will be subjected to a drug test.

Cahilig said the parish intends to file charges against Semira who will face charges for violation of Article 132 of the Criminal Code of the Philippines or interruption of religious worship.

The parish priest also said that the church will be closed after the two funeral masses on Wednesday afternoon, April 3.

He said the suspect destroyed the images of St. Joseph, Parish Patronal Saint Isidro Labrador, the Immaculate Conception, and the images of two angels.

"The church will remain closed after the funeral masses this afternoon. We will inform you of the future development while we try to fix ‘externally,’ or the physical damages in the sanctuary, and ‘internally,’ the injury and pain felt by all Catholics in Binalbagan caused by this untoward incident," he said.

He asked parishioners to "pray for the immediate restoration of the sanctuary and complete spiritual and emotional healing of everyone."

"We entrust the person concerned to the mercy and compassion of God. God bless us all," Cahilig said.

Binalbagan Mayor Alejandro Mirasol also condemned the incident.

"I express my great sadness regarding the sacrilegious act that occurred in our parish church this morning," the mayor said in a statement.

Mirasol added that he "guarantees the church, our priests and personnel, and the churchgoers the safety and sanctity,” as he assured them that “something like this will not happen again."

"I condemn the perpetrator's actions and will ensure that such incidents are avoided in the future. Rest assured that the LGU will fully support the renovations necessary to restore the church to its sacred state. While our sacred statues may have been broken, our faith remains unshaken," Mirasol said.*