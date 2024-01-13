Deworming targets close to 44K toddlers in Bacolod City

The deworming campaign of this city targets some 43,741 children aged 1 to 4, aimed at eliminating intestinal parasitism in children by administering anti-helminthic drugs as part of the National Deworming Month this January.

The target number of children for said age group, based on the 2023 data, will be the initial recipients here due to the limited supply of deworming tablets.

Jamaica Gail Isidto, City Health Office (CHO) health education and promotion officer-designate, said on Thursday that deworming tablets are now available for children aged 1 to 4 in barangay health centers.

“The rest of the population will follow upon procurement and delivery of the medicines,” she said.

The World Health Organization says albendazole or mebendazole are the most commonly used drugs in treating common intestinal worms.

The Department of Health’s “Oplan Goodbye Bulate” to address soil-transmitted helminthiasis (STH) is a public health concern, as it can cause anemia, malnutrition and impaired physical and cognitive development, resulting in poor growth and school performance in children.

“Parents are encouraged to have their children participate in the deworming campaign for the improvement of their overall health, nutritional status, access to education, and quality of life,” the CHO here said in an advisory.

Among the simple ways to prevent worm infection include washing hands before and after eating or preparing food and after touching the soil or using the bathroom, keeping fingernails clean and short, wearing shoes and slippers, drinking clean and safe water, frequent deworming of pet cats and dogs, thoroughly washing fruits and vegetables before eating, keeping the surroundings clean, and avoiding defecation in open areas. (PNA)