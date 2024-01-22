DHSUD, Bacolod City sign pact for second 4PH housing project

Another housing project will be developed here under the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, with a target of 3,627 units condominium-type housing units in Barangay Banago, the city government announced on Friday.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar and Mayor Alfredo Benitez signed a memorandum of agreement for the development of the Yuhum Residences-Banago housing project at the central office in Quezon City on Thursday.

It is the second housing project of the city after the ongoing Yuhum Residences in Barangay Vista Alegre.

The groundbreaking for Yuhum Residences-Banago, which will rise on a 3.5-hectare property in Purok Bayanihan, will be held in February, the city government said in a statement.

Last year, this highly urbanized city was the first local government unit to sign an agreement with DHSUD to implement the flagship shelter program of the Marcos administration.

The ongoing development of the first Yuhum Residences-Vista Alegre includes an initial four buildings, with 296 units set for turnover next month.

Developed by the consortium of WRS Holdings Inc. and Scheirman Construction Consolidated Inc., Yuhum Residences-Vista Alegre will have mid-rise condominium buildings of four to five stories each.

There will be a vast open space with amenities like a park, large swimming pool, clubhouse/multi-purpose hall, basketball court, commercial spaces, and parking lots. (PNA)