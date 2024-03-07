Dialysis patients may be included in BacCHP program

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez is now eyeing the inclusion of dialysis patients in the Bacolod City Comprehensive Health Program (BacCHP) of the city.

Benitez said Thursday, March 7, that they are now finding ways to have an agreement with the dialysis centers like what they did with various private and public hospitals in Bacolod.

Once it has materialized, he said the dialysis patients will be covered by the BacCHP.

He added that Bacolod City has a total of at least six dialysis centers, and they are discussing it with the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) in terms of its additional cost for the dialysis patients.

The mayor noted that the city government earlier allotted a total of P50 million for the BacCHP program, and they are also planning to provide an additional budget for the implementation of the said program.

As of January 2024, Bacolod City had already released a total of 30,721 BacCHP cards to various beneficiaries in the city. Since last year, at least 900 patients have already availed of free or subsidized admission.

Under BacCHP Ordinance, the city government will provide P15,000 for each health card holder and their dependents’ hospital bills.*