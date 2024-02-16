Sagay City kicked off its month-long celebration of National Arts Month through the “Diin Tabo Man? XI” event led by Syano Artlink with Maestro Nunelucio Alvarado at Kape Albarako in Margaha Beach, Brgy. Old Sagay, February 13.

“Diin Tabo Man?” is an annual gathering of artists and performers in Sagay during arts month where they showcase the celebration of seven disciplines of arts - visual arts, music, dance, literature, theater, film, among others.

The event was highlighted by the dance performance of NONESCOST/ SUNN Integrated Performing Arts Club (NIPAC), a short play from Teatro Kabuhi of Sagay City Senior high School, Ata Puey Village Heritage Performers, songs from Asin member Noy Pillora and artburador by PintaSagaynon and Bougainvillea community.

In his message, Vice Mayor Leo Rafael Cueva said that Maestro Nunelucio Alvarado has truly made arts in Sagay alive as he continues to bring arts to the grassroots. “His immense contribution in Sagay is truly felt in the colors and creativity in his home community - Purok Bougainvillea showing how arts can help transform the community.”

Cueva said we need to continue to advocate the love for the arts so that the younger generation can continue and carry on what we have collectively started.”

“Diin Tabo Man?” also highlighted the opening of “Pag-updanay” a group art exhibit of PintaSagaynon and Syano Artlink including the repainting of Haligi by Burog Alvarado with Syano Artlink.

Rene Encabo of DepEd Sagay and Old Sagay Punong Barangay Rogelio Sayam also gave their message. Students of Sagay National High School SPA, Purok Bougainvillea and Sikad Guides Assn also attended.

A series of activities this month will be held in Sagay City to celebrate the arts month. This includes a Community Coastal Clean-up in Brgy. Old Sagay, Visual Arts Junior Class and pulong-puling on solid waste management, Junior Visual Arts class for Purok Bougainvillea Kids, Mural at the plaza by PintaSagaynon, launching of “Arrythmia,” a collection of poems from Sagaynon writers, song composition, dance and art appreciation in Suyac Island.

Workshop on upcycled accessories with SUNN Fisheries, a special screening of Anton Juan’s “Amon Banwa sa Lawod”at Cinematique in partnership with Performance Lab, BayVibes2 with Sagay Tattoo Artists, Visual Arts Talk with Orange Project, launching of Young Ata Heritage Advocates, Arrythmia, a collection of poems, the unveiling of section names named in Sagay National High School Special Program in the Arts , and the 5th Margaha Film Festival.*