DILG-NIR inks certificate of turnover, acceptance for P3M incentive fund

DEPARTMENT of the Interior and Local Government-Negros Island Region (DILG-NIR) Director Lailyn Ortiz and Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson signed the certificate of turnover and acceptance for the P3-million incentive fund from the 2024 Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) at the Provincial Capitol Social Hall on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

The P3-million incentive fund will be used to establish an information system for Provincial Government of Negros Occidental (PGNO) departments and offices.

The province was recognized as a national awardee of the 2024 SGLG, making it eligible to access the SGLG Incentive Fund.

The signing was held during the consultative meeting on the SGLG at the Provincial Capitol Social Hall to guide and assist the Provincial Government in meeting the SGLG standards, including assessment criteria and compliance requirements.

Ortiz also provided updates on policies aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability, and overall performance in local governance.

For his part, Lacson said they are aligning these investments with the national government’s goal of establishing more efficient mechanisms that promote ease of doing business.

“Our systems must be efficient, our processes straightforward, and our services easily accessible to the public,” he said.

He added that governance is constantly evolving, standards are rising, and public expectations continue to grow.

The governor stressed that the Provincial Government must be prepared in light of the new SGLG guidelines and the focused areas of governance under assessment.

"Let us continue to institutionalize reforms and protect the integrity of public service," Lacson said.

Lacson also reminded Capitol department heads and employees that the turnover is both a recognition of the work they have done and a reminder that the PGNO must continue to persevere, as Negrenses deserve a government that works efficiently, transparently, and responsibly. (MAP)