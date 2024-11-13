DILG-NIR starts organizing office in Negros Occidental

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)-Negros Island Region (NIR) is now organizing its office in Negros Occidental including its personnel for their operation.

Lailyn Ortiz, regional director of DILG-NIR, paid a courtesy visit to Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) on Tuesday, November 12.

Ortiz was accompanied by Christian Nagaygay, director of DILG-Bacolod, and Assistant Regional director Teodora Sumagaysay.

Ortiz said they discussed with the mayor the status of their office in Bacolod City.

She said currently, they are occupying the office of DILG-Negros Occidental on the Second Floor of East 4 Center, Burgos Extension in Barangay Villamonte.

She added they also planning to build a permanent office in Bacolod City, but for now, because of the limited funds, they will continue renting a space in the city.

Ortiz noted that they are also waiting for the inclusion of the NIR's budget for the 2025 General Appropriations Act.

In June 2024, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed the Negros Island Region Law.

Marcos signed Republic Act (RA) 12000 or the Negros Island Region (NIR) Act, which unifies the provinces of Negros Occidental, including Bacolod City, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor into one administrative region.

Ortiz said the DILG-NIR is operating administratively, but in terms of financial operation and reporting systems are still under Regions 6 and 7.

She said it's their target to operate by the first quarter of the year 2025.

" As of now, we don't have a formal turnover," she added.

Ortiz was formerly assigned as assistant regional director of DILG- Region 12 based in Coronadal City, South Cotabato, and DILG Davao Region.

Ortiz also expressed her gratitude for the support of the local government unit to the DILG-NIR./MAP.