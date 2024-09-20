DILG reinstates Diaz, Valenzuela

Provincial Administrator Atty. Rayfrando Diaz II returned to his office, Thursday after receiving the reinstatement order of the Department of Interior and Local Government in Western Visayas.

Diaz said that after receiving a copy of the order from the DILG he immediately informed Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson who told him to report to his office immediately.

"I have properly turned over all the work to the officer in charge when I stepped down last June. I'm here to support the provincial government employees so they can focus on their work to serve the people of the province," Diaz added.

He also acknowledges the resolution of the Progressive Alliance of Capitol Employees (PACE) supporting his return to the Capitol.

He said that he expects that his return will boost the morale of the employees.

We have installed systems that ensure that all benefits of the employees are given and their needs are taken care of, he said.

The DILG- WV director Regional Director Juan Jovian Ingeniero of the Department of the Interior and Local Government ordered Teodora Sumagaysay, DILG Negros Occidental provincial director, to immediately implement the decision of the Ombudsman, which reduced the suspension to one month from six months.

The DILG also reinstated Atty. Chery Sheila Valenzuela as Executive Assistant.

Ingeniero, in his memorandum dated Tuesday, Sept. 17, cited the August 21 order approved by the Office of the Ombudsman reducing the penalty meted on the two for the private practice of law in "conflict" with their jobs at the Capitol.

In a decision dated July 17, 2024, the Office of the Ombudsman dismissed for lack of merit the charges of serious dishonesty, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, grave abuse of authority, grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty, and oppression against the said provincial officials.

The Ombudsman also modified its November 10, 2023 decision against Diaz and Valenzuela who were found guilty of violating section 7(b)(2), about Section 11(b), of RA 6713 and, under Section 10(b), Rule III of Administrative Order No. 07, as amended, is meted the penalty of suspension from the service for one month without pay.

The charges against the said officials were filed by Atty. Roxenne Sumanting. (TDE)