DILG told 2 Talisay councilors to resolve issues

The provincial office of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) told the two councilors of Talisay City, who were reportedly involved in a near fistfight, to settle and resolve the issues among themselves.

DILG-Negros Occidental provincial head Jean Quistadio said Wednesday, February 21, they have not yet received any complaints from any of the camps involved.

The near fistfight reportedly happened between Councilors Rolin Meliton and Randy Ereñeta that stemmed from the city government's housing program.

Quistadio pointed out that the involved councilors should forward their concerns to the proper court as the DILG lacks jurisdiction on legal matters.

Meliton, in media interviews, said he has no ill feelings towards Ereñeta who is his best friend and partymate.

He said he understood the emotions felt by Ereñeta, which is why he opted to step back and avoid the situation.

During their regular session on Monday, February 19, Meliton delivered his privilege speech regarding the city government’s housing program where he raised several concerns directed to Ereñeta who chairs the housing committee.

Despite Ereñeta's efforts to address Meliton’s concerns, no clarity was reached on the issue and a heated argument reportedly ensued between both parties.

Vice Mayor Nic Jalandoni stopped the heated arguments by calling for a recess but Ereñeta reportedly stood up from his chair and allegedly tried to approach Meliton.

Ereñeta reportedly challenged Meliton to a fistfight outside the session hall.*