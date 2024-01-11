DIlG urges SGLG awardees to use incentive fund

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) urged the local government units in Negros Occidental that passed the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) to use the incentive fund they received for local development projects in their locality.

Teodora Sumagaysay, DILG provincial director, said on Wednesday, January 10, the SGLG awardees can choose from the menu of projects that cover livelihood, infrastructure, disaster preparedness and peace and order.

"They should prioritize the funds they received," Sumagaysay pointed out.

The DILG regional office on Tuesday distributed the SGLG Incentive Fund (SGLGIF) to passing LGUs on January 9 at the Diversion 21 Hotel, Mandurriao, Iloilo City.

In the province, the recipients were the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental, the cities of Cadiz, Escalante, Himamaylan, San Carlos, Sagay, Victorias, and Talisay, and the municipalities of Manapla and La Castellana.

The provincial government received a P4 million check while the cities received P2.3 million and the towns received P1.8 million checks, respectively.

The fund aims to support local development projects identified as a priority in their locality and reflected accordingly in their Local Development Investment Program (LDIP).

The Seal of Good Local Governance Act of 2019, serves as a performance-based reform program of the DILG.

It is an incentive given as a financial grant to eligible LGUs under the DILG's Local Governance Performance Management Program (LGPMP).*