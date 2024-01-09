Dinagsa Queen 2024 candidates unveiled

In a captivating display of grace and charm, ten enchanting candidates from the Dinagsa Queen 2024 pageant paid a courtesy visit to City Mayor Salvador Escalante Jr. Yesterday, January 8, at the City Mayor's Office in Cadiz City Hall II.

The meeting, held on January 8, served as a delightful exchange between the aspirants and the esteemed mayor, setting the stage for an exciting journey ahead.

Adding a creative touch to the encounter, Rodney Mitz Ascalon, the concept director of Team Acids Production, was also present.

His participation infused an extra layer of artistic flair into the conversation, hinting at the innovation that awaits in the upcoming festivities.

As anticipation builds, mark your calendars for two spectacular nights of glamour and talent.

On January 21, 2024, the Cadiz City Arena will host a dazzling showcase of Festival Costume and Talent Night, starting at 7 PM.

Then, on January 26, 2024, witness the crowning moment as the golden crown finds its rightful place once again at Cadiz City Arena, scheduled for 7 PM.

Don't miss out on the enchantment as these exceptional candidates pave their way to the coveted title of Dinagsa Queen 2024. (PR)