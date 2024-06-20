Dino vs. Dina at the 5th district on 2025 elections

There is no official declaration yet if there will be a Dino versus Dina in the fifth district in the coming 2025 elections.

This refers to the reported political battle between incumbent Fifth District Rep. Emilio "Dino" Yulo and Dina Arroyo Tantoco, daughter of the late Fifth District Rep. Ignacio "Iggy" Arroyo.

La Castellana Mayor Rhumyla Mangilimutan said this kind of political scenario is not being talked about yet in the district.

She also said that Dina Arroyo has not officially declared that she will be running against Yulo.

The Dino vs Dina scenario in 2025 heightened after a post on Social Media of a certain Martin Yulo Yuson Sr. showed some mayors in the fifth district including Mangilimutan meeting with former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, former First Gentleman Mike Arroyo and Dina Arroyo Tantoco. Binalbagan Mayor Alejandro Mirasol and Mayor Jose Nadie Arceo of Hinigaran were also present in that meeting that reportedly happened three weeks ago here in Bacolod City.

The caption of the said social media post states, "

Let's Go for a better 5th District. Supported by 5 Mayors. Also present in the said meeting wereMayor Ella Garcia Yulo of Moises Padilla, Mayor Irene Montilla of Isabela, Himamaylan City Mayor Mayor Raymund Tongson and Board Member Anton Occeño.

The caption further stated"Dina Arroyo Tantoco for 2025 (Deputy Social Secretary office of the President)."

Mangilimutan said it is still the leadership of Unega and Love Negros that would decide on the matter.

She said she is a member of Unega which has an existing alliance with Love Negros.

She revealed that the Mayors informed Yulo about such meetings and that in public service he is also with Yulo.

However, she said the mayors have been supportive of Arroyo in the previous elections (TDE)