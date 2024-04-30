Dino vs Dina in 5th district ‘most likely’ in next polls

Negros Occidental Fifth District Board Member Anton Occeño said Tuesday, April 30, that a political battle between incumbent Congressman Emilio "Dino" Yulo and Dina Arroyo-Tantoco would most likely happen in the district this coming 2025 elections.

"Yulo will have an opponent," Occeño said.

He said that Arroyo-Tantoc, daughter of the late 5th district congressman Ignacio "Iggy" Arroyo, has been a registered voter of the fifth district in the town of Isabela.

However, Occeño said that Tantoco may transfer her residency to La Castellana also in the district because the family of her husband has a hacienda in the area related to the Vargas family.

Occeño also said that Arroyo-Tantoco has been around in the district and her family loves to serve the place, he added.

He said at this point, Arroyo-Tantoco would neither deny nor confirm her plans to run in the district.

Occeña who is an independent politician said he will seek re-election as a board member of the fifth district in the 2025 elections.*