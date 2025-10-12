Disaster response plans for BPOs, large firms urged

THE Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution urging the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to make sure that Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) companies and other large private establishments have comprehensive emergency and disaster response plans, in line with the Occupational Safety and Health Standards (OSHS) under the Labor Code.

The resolution was authored by Councilor Caesar Distrito, chairperson of the City Council committee on human resource and development.

Distrito said the measure seeks to protect thousands of workers, particularly in BPOs that operate 24/7, from risks during earthquakes, fires, and other disasters.

“The safety and well-being of employees should always come first. Companies must have clear, tested, and regularly updated emergency and disaster response plans to safeguard their workers, especially in high-occupancy workplaces like BPOs,” he said.

The resolution came in light of the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu in September 2025, after reports surfaced that some BPO employees were required to return to work in buildings with uncertain structural integrity.

“This incident shows the urgent need for stronger enforcement of workplace safety standards. DOLE must ensure that employers are ready and accountable when emergencies happen,” Distrito said.

Distrito noted that DOLE should ensure that all BPOs and large companies have approved and regularly updated Emergency and Disaster Response Plans; and Establish a monitoring and compliance mechanism to verify that these plans are implemented, regularly tested through drills, and strictly followed during actual emergencies.

"The measure is part of ongoing efforts to promote workplace safety and protect the rights and welfare of workers in Bacolod City," Distrito said. (MAP)