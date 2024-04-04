Discussing the future of electronics eng’g with Mayor Albee

The Institute of Electronic Engineers of the Philippines, Inc., Negros Occidental Chapter (IECEP-NOC) led by Engr. Lea Joy Hiponia, ECE

Governor, IECEP-NOC met with Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo "Albee" Benitez on April 3, 2024, at his office at the Bacolod City Government Center.

They discussed with the Mayor regarding the implementation of Republic Act 9292, an Act providing for a more responsive and comprehensive regulation for the registration, licensing, and practice of professional electronics engineers, electronics, and technicians, repealing RA 5734, otherwise known as the "Electronics and Communications Engineering Act of the Philippines," and for other purposes.

They proposed to work towards the implementation of this law by passing a city ordinance for a brighter technological landscape.

Engr. Lea Joy Jaro-Hiponia was with Engr. Mary Grace Sultan, Engr. Jenny Babe Lopez, Engr. Tashal Gan, Engr. Abigail Cañete-Iglesia, Engr. Manuel Uy, and Engr. Vicente Buenconsejo, Jr.

The purpose of this meeting is to discuss an important matter regarding the implementation of Republic Act 9292 (RA 9292) in Bacolod City.

Specifically, they discussed with the Mayor, the role of Electronics Engineers (ECE) professionals, particularly in relaboutigning of building permits and nation-building efforts.

Our goal is to propose an ordinance aimed at creating an electronics section within the OBO, which will be staffed by dedicated ECE professionals.

A Professional Electronics Engineer is one of the stakeholders and signatories to building permits involving electronics equipment, Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV), and Fire Detection and Alarm Systems (FDAS).

"We believe that this section will greatly contribute to the efficient and effective implementation of RA 9292," she said.

They also expressed their organization's intentions to support the initiatives of Bacolod City and explore possible avenues for future collaborations.

"We firmly believe that by working together, we can achieve mutual goals and contribute to the development and progress of our beloved city," she said.