Dismissal order for drug-positive cop underway

The dismissal order against a cop from the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) for alleged illegal drug use has been signed by the director of the Police Regional Office-6 (PRO-6).

Brigadier Gen. Sydney Villaflor, police regional director, said Monday, November 6, that drug-positive cops were given the chance to undergo re-confirmatory drug tests. Still, the Nocppo cop refused to do it and admitted to using illegal drugs.

He said the Nocppo cop, together with the other drug-positive police officer, now have an ongoing administrative case, although both were dismissed from the service.

According to Villafor, if a police officer tests positive for drug use, they will be provided with a copy of the results and have 15 days to respond if they wish to contest the results.

The same specimen will also be submitted to an accredited drug testing center of the Department of Health.

It can be recalled that in July of this year, 5,694 police officers under PRO-6 underwent drug tests as part of the regional police's internal cleansing program.

Two would later come back positive for illegal drug use, one of whom was assigned to Negros Occidental police office.*