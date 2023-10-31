District jail stages Pintaflores with inmates

The San Carlos City District Jail had its own version of Pintaflores Festival Competition, Oct. 29.

Said event was in line with the National Correction Consciousness Week (NACOCOW) where participating groups are persons deprived of liberty ( PDLs).

Tribu Kamandra bagged the championship trophy including the Best in Costume and Best in Flower Formation awards. It took home a total of P5, 000.

Tribu Tira Hurot was first runner-up and Best in Choreography with P3,300 cash prize, while Tribu Kinaadman was second runner-up with P1,700 cash prize.

Zumba Fitness Instructor from the City Tourism Office Mary Angeline Egos, Choreographer and Zumba Fitness Instructor Bea Sumili Marquez, and JOI Kimberly Joy Ejercito of San Carlos City District Jail were the judges of the competition.

PDLs also showed their talents in singing and dancing thru the intermission number during the event JINSP Jose Roberto Mapa, Assistant Deputy Warden of San Carlos City District Jail said the NACOCOW is a way of giving value to the lives of PDLs thru different activities such as ballgames and talakayan with the Parole and Probation Office.

Jail Warden JCINSP Felix Sariana, JO3 Wilbeth Gantalao, and JO1 June Bartolome were alaso present. (PR)