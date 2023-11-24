District jails join the 14th Suga sang Paskwa Village

Several Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) District Jails in Bacolod City and Province of Negros Occidental join the 14th Suga sang Paskwa Village Parol Making Contest with entries now on display at the 2nd Floor of Robinsons Place Bacolod.

The entries came from the BJMP Jails in the town of Isabela, Himamaylan City, Talisay City

Negros Occidental District Jail Male Dormitory, Silay City District Jail Female Dormitory, Kabankalan City, Victorias City, La Castellana, Cadiz City, San Carlos City, La Carlota City, Binalbagan, Metro Bacolod District Jail Male Dormitory, Escalante City, Bago City, Negros Occidental District Jail - Female Dormitory.

These Christmas “parols” were made by the Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) using various materials.

The entries have their respective narratives as to how the markers came up with their creative designs that symbolize hope and light despite the challenges in their current living condition.

Just like this Parol of Hope where Christmas is a sign of hope and the best thing to symbolize such hope is the star or Parol that appeared during the night of the first Christmas.

This Parol of Hope is made of abaca fiber that signifies the very fiber of humanity of being a sinner but hopeful for change and struggling to be good according to the nature of how God created man. The strength of “abaca” also embodies the resiliency of man despite all the trials and challenges of life and will emerge as a winner with the grace of God.

The “capiz” shells reflect the vulnerability and fragility of every man yet are very attractive with their off-white color and subtle design. It is not sturdy and not perfectly white but attractive and special just like humans in the eyes of God.

The wood beads symbolize the PDL's ingenuity seemingly magnifying their sense of creativity that despite their current living conditions, they still managed to always look for passion and self-worth out of their disheartening situation. Moreover, the colorful lights that envelop the entire parol symbolize life's beauty life in its different aspects.

This Parol of Hope created from different natural materials and given prominence by science and technology of the time, brings about the history of hope and the dawning of God’s time to come.

The Kabankalan City District Jail Parol entry demonstrates security and orderliness. As the Bureau takes care of the balance in society against crime and cruelty, it signifies that though we face national chaos, it is never a reason to be complacent but rather to be more alert and vigilant.

A red star itself portrays courage, and love and is used professionally to capture attention, elicit emotion, and convey confidence. It is a perfect example of being impartial and unbiased. This color was chosen for the offers in uniform to represent equality in the Bureau. It also signifies intellect, knowledge, and wisdom of oneself towards the decisions made in life. It tell how dignified and how one is worthy of respect.

A gold star symbolizes honor, peace, and protection which indicates power over passion. This also signifies the dignity of Kabankalan City District Jail, which is responsible for the security and rehabilitation of our clientele behind bars.

It has a ring on the side with a red color that represents a mirror to the soul, it also symbolizes strength and stability since it is associated with the precious metal. It gives hope and peace amidst the hardship and problems there will be a silver lining.

The materials used in this entry are capiz shells, bamboo sticks, plastic bottles, crepe paper, Electrical tape, stick glue, cardboard, Christmas lights, a 4-ways controller, spray paint, old DVDs, rope, and white glue.

This is about “Changing Lives, Building a Safer Nation.” A narrative was written in each Parol and the messages touched the hearts of those who watch and read it.

Our PDLs are sharing their talent and skills during the Holiday season which imparts their hope and prayers that one day soon, they will be back freely to the folds of our society.

This project has been a collaboration of the BJMP and Robinsons Place Bacolod and those people who initiated and worked behind this meaningful endeavor.*