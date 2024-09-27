Distrito: 'Benitez respects opinion of 33 village chiefs'

"Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez respects the opinion of the barangay officials, who signed and released an open letter urging him to stay as mayor of the city for the 2025 midterm elections."

This was stressed by Atty. Caesar Distrito, spokesman of Benitez, on Thursday, September 26, after a total of 33 barangay captains in Bacolod City earlier released an open letter to the mayor urging him to continue leading Bacolod City as mayor.

" This is a democratic country and they have their own opinion to express and the mayor also respects them, but at the end of the day, the mayor will make his own decision which he thinks will be good for the people of Bacolod," Distrito said.

He said the mayor earlier announced that he is considering five options for the 2025 midterm elections.

These are seeking reelection, seeking a higher office or running for senator, running for a congressman while Congressman Greg Gasataya will run for mayor, accept the offer to become a cabinet secretary, and take a rest in politics, he added.

Distrito said the mayor is also hopeful that the barangay officials and the members of Team Asenso will respect his decision.

" He (Benitez) was just surprised because since March 2024, the statement of the mayor was the same," he said.

So how come he (Benitez) is about to announce his plan for 2025 midterm elections and then, that petition was released? Distrito asked.

" Our mayor is hoping that if indeed he will make a decision and whatever decision he will do should be respected by the people," Distrito said.

If Benitez will run for mayor or congressman, he said there's nothing that will change because it's still the same team in 2022.

" If indeed he will choose to run for congressman, there will just be a change in position but personality are still the same, if he will run for a mayor, Congressman Gasataya would still be part of Team Asenso," he added.

The mayor is also hopeful that everybody will unite and support his final decision.

Distrito said the mayor will announce his complete slate after his travel abroad then, they will file their certificate of candidacy (COC) to the Commission of Elections (Comelec).

Of 61 barangay captains, 33 of them signed the petition while 28 others, including Distrio as the village of Barangay Singcang-Airport, refused to sign the letter and they will only wait for the final decision of the mayor.

In their open letter to the mayor, the 33 barangay captains stated that they united to express their sincere support for the continued leadership as Mayor of Bacolod City.

" As the upcoming election approaches and we understand that you are contemplating a run for Congress, we feel it is imperative to convey our strong belief that Bacolod City needs you to remain in your position as Mayor-a role in which you have excelled and made a significant impact in just two short years," they said.

They added that the mayor's tenure has profoundly transformed the landscape of Bacolod. It has been characterized by genuine dedication, innovative programs, and a vision that resonates with the hopes

and aspirations of the communities.

" Under your leadership, we have witnessed remarkable progress and substantial improvements that have significantly enriched the lives of our constituents Your unwavering commitment to the welfare of Bacolod's citizens is commendable," they said.

They added: "We sincerely hope you will choose to continue leading Bacolod City as the mayor."/MAP